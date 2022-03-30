Ankeny Centennial girls soccer team starts season

The Ankeny Centennial girls soccer team has gotten its season underway, with practices starting March 14.

Coach Chris Allen said the Jaguars have brought high energy and a competitive spirit to practice.

“There’s also been a really family approach to it,” Allen said. “The girls are very supportive of one another and they’re pushing one another to compete at their highest level.”

That competitive spirit will help Centennial pick up right where it left off last season, when the Jaguars finished in the state semifinals with an 18-3 record.

Allen said the Jaguars will be able to build off of that success from last season because every player is pushing toward the goal of getting back to state.

“We’re going to start with process goals,” Allen said. “So our goals really right now are cleaning up our organization and that starts with making sure our angles are sharp, making sure our runs are well-timed, making sure our passes are crisp. And that’s been kinda the focus to start.”

With five seniors returning to the team and plenty of juniors with experience as well, there’s no shortage of experienced players.

Allen said with the experience those upperclassmen have, they know the training expectations to get to where they want to be and know what games and competition are like.

He said the Jaguars’ schedule will be full of games that could go into overtime or penalty kicks, which makes it a proving ground that helps the team prepare for a state tournament run.

“It’s week after week you can look at your schedule and see somebody that’s going to give you a huge challenge by playing in the conference that we play in,” Allen said.