The Burlington County Commissioners’ efforts to make Burlington County a stigma-free county is picking up more support. The Burlington County Association of School Administrators announced their organization’s support for the stigma-free initiative, saying it will encourage local boards of education across the county to adopt a uniform resolution establishing their school districts as stigma-free zones for mental health awareness, according to information provided on March 14.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO