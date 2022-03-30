ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headset's New Advanced Marketing Tool To Help Cannabis Retailers Identify Key Marketing Opportunities Is Here

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Headset, a provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today introduced the Bridge Marketing Module to its retail data sharing Bridge platform. The advanced marketing solution will help brands and vendors maximize marketing opportunities within their connected retail stores and anticipate consumer demand. It represents the first significant addition...

