ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US GDP Grows 6.9% In Q4

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning following the release of GDP data. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 35,324.23 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 14,574.38. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 4,622.25. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Follow Benzinga and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Stock#Dow#S P#Lagging Sectors Energy#Nextdecade Corporation#Drct#Adgi#Adg20#Insignia Systems#Isig#Revb#H3n2
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end higher Tuesday, S&P 500 exits correction territory

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory after a little over a month, as investors turned more bullish on hopes for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The S&P 500. SPX,. -0.61%. added about 56 points, or 1.2%, enough to close above the 4,587.77...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Dollar General Earnings: What Investors Should Know

Revenue trends should return to positive territory around mid-2022. Dollar General is offsetting most of the pressure from inflation. Watch for steadily improving earnings results throughout the fiscal year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy