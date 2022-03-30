ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2022 finalist: Laschinski Emerson

By Melissa Greene
WATE
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – She’s made it her mission to mold young minds. Laschinski Emerson quit her job as a chemist at ORNL to create her vision: after-school programs focusing first on academics, then showing a way to make learning fun. Laschinski’s efforts have earned her a...

www.wate.com

WATE

2022 Finalist: Rebekah Fetzer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remarkable Woman finalist Rebekah Fetzer is a familiar face as a pastor at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, but her ministry stretches far beyond the church walls. What she’s doing for women and children caught in the web of addiction, through a place she founded called...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Portland Tribune

PCC names four finalists for president

The community will get the opportunity to meet the candidates between March 21 and 24. Portland Community College's presidential search effort has produced a pool of four finalists to replace the retiring President Mark Mitsui. Candidates under consideration are Adrien Bennings, Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus, Craig Herndon and Shouan Pan. They...
PORTLAND, OR
WATE

A Dogwood Trail 30 years in the making

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For 30 years the West Hills neighborhood has been nurturing Dogwood trees in hopes of making their community part of the Dogwood Trail program. On March 24th, their dreams become a reality. The West Hills neighborhood formed over 30 years ago and when the community...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Contractor leaves banister ‘hazard’ in Knoxville family’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville couple says they regret hiring a home improvement contractor last fall. They told WATE’s Don Dare they paid thousands of dollars in advance and Jonathan Presley started the job, but then quit. Four years ago, Presley and his brother, Warren, were charged...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2021 saw another record year of homesales

Real Estate Association releases annual state of housing report. Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks speaks …. 3 arrested after Knox County traffic stop leads to …. Gov. Lee proposes 30-day tax suspension on groceries. Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello looks ahead …. Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper previews Sweet 16...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
CBS19

Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports set to return to live event

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the inaugural ceremony in 2019, Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports will return as a live event this year. Best Preps Tyler is an awards ceremony that recognizes the best student-athletes from our local high schools. This will be the fourth annual Best Preps Tyler and will be held on May 17 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The last two years it was a virtual ceremony.
TYLER, TX
WTAP

Academic Achiever of the Week: Julia Cooper

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Julia Cooper is a senior at Waterford High School with a 4.0 GPA. She spoke about what drives her to succeed in the classroom. “Really just proving to myself and others that I can do it cause I try not to act to smart around people. I’ve actually had people tell me quote-on-quote I didn’t know you were smart,” said Cooper.
WATERFORD, OH
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of March 28

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps...
KINGSPORT, TN
Calhoun County Journal

Women’s Biking Skills and Drill Clinic in Anniston

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL 36201. The cost is $25. For more information or to register you can visit www.bikereg.com/sunnyking-skills-and-drills-2022. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops. For more information please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEABA. This skills can help you prepare for the upcoming biking events coming to Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
WATE

Remarkable Women 2022: Dr. Jennifer Winbigler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dr. Jennifer Winbigler of Blount County never stops. She’s a COVID-19 researcher, a loving wife and mother who works overnight often and all day helping others. She delivers COVID tests to Sam Houston Elementary School on her day off. It’s one of the many...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
KAGS

Navasota hosts athletes for annual Special Olympics competition

NAVASOTA, Texas — Over in Navasota students across the Brazos Valley got to compete in the Special Olympics. Giving the differently-abled a chance to shine. One girl was even able to accomplish her dream. Allison Vancooney has been running for as long as she can remember. Something her parents...
NAVASOTA, TX
WATE

Find your next career at DENSO Manufacturing in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville-based manufacturer DENSO is looking for a few good people to join their team. Recruiters Ben Metz and Wayne Kiser visited LETN to share what a career at DENSO entails and what skills they are looking for in new employees. DENSO is an automotive manufacturer...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

World’s Fair Beer Expo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate the 40th anniversary celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair with a nice, cold beer. On Friday, April 1st, the East Tennessee Historical Society has partnered with Knox Brew Hub, Knoxville Area Brewer’s Association, and 20 local breweries to make this happen, to bring a beer expo like no other.
KNOXVILLE, TN

