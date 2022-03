Snapchat stock is now trading barely above where it did when it came public in 2017. Snapchat (SNAP) is exactly the kind of stock investors should be flocking to in the current market. The company reported strong results in the latest quarters which easily set the tone for social networking peers. Yet the stock has plunged alongside the rest of tech amidst the broader tech crash. That has led the stock to trade at levels not too far from right before it reported those strong earnings. SNAP is clearly resonating with the younger audience, which should provide strong secular growth tailwinds for years if not decades to come.

STOCKS ・ 16 DAYS AGO