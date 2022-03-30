ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fultondale, AL

Fultondale PD announces a 'Safe Trade Zone'

By Linda Grantin
wvtm13.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTONDALE, Ala. — Fultondale police announced a "Safe Trade Zone" for online sales...

www.wvtm13.com

WTVM

Opelika police offer safe place to buy, sell, and trade items

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are providing citizens with a safe place to meet when buying, exchanging, or selling online goods. The public spot, located just outside of the Opelika Police Department, is well-lit and under video surveillance - giving buyers and sellers a sense of security when completing their transactions.
OPELIKA, AL
KYTV

Springfield Police Dept. reminds you to take advantage of “Safe Exchange Zone”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police remind you to think twice when meeting up to buy an item from someone you meet online. Springfield Police Department investigators reports recent robberies when people meet up to buy off of Facebook Marketplace or other outlets. Police set up parking spots at the police station designated for internet purchases. The area is well-lit with security camera footage.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
