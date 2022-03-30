ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Piedmont Charter Academy student wins Noon Optimist Club essay contest

By Beatriz Guerrero, The Gaston Gazette
 6 hours ago
Madison Watson, a Piedmont Charter Academy student, has won an essay contest sponsored by Gastonia's Noon Optimist Club.

Watson's essay was based on the theme of “Having an optimistic mindset changes my tomorrow.”

"Madison did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme,” said Jay B. Smith, club president. "She expressed herself well throughout the essay and deserved this honor."

The organization awarded Watson with a certificate and will send the essay to the district level where it will be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the district.

The top winners at the district level will be awarded college scholarships.

Emily Weaver and Riley Lucas, also both Piedmont Charter Academy students, placed second and third in the contest, respectively.

The Noon Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Club Essay Contest for more than 20 years and has been active in the community since the 1940s.

The club also sponsors an annual oratorical contest.

Beatriz Guerrero can be reached at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter@BeatrizGue_.

