Several whale protection zones to expire in coming days

 7 hours ago

BOSTON (AP) — Several protected zones off the East Coast that are designed to aid rare whales are set to expire in the coming days.

The zones are voluntary slow zones meant to prevent North Atlantic right whales from colliding with ships. The whales number less than 340 and they have suffered high mortality in recent years.

Speed restrictions placed on Cape Cod Bay due to right whales

Mariners are asked to avoid the areas altogether or transit through them slowly. The first of the zones, located east of Boston, expired on Tuesday.

A zone located east of Virginia Beach, Virginia, expires on Thursday. Another east of Ocean City, Maryland, ends on Friday. Two more located east of Boston expire on April 2 and April 10, respectively.

A slow zone located southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, ends on April 7, and another west of Martha’s Vineyard ends April 8. A zone southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, expires April 8. Zones located southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and southeast of New York City end on April 10 and April 12, respectively.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses the slow zones and other tools to try to protect the whales from threats such as ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
Wicked Local

Whale, penguin and chimp sculptures coming to downtown Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Call it the Coll Zoo. A private sculpture park is coming to downtown Plymouth, courtesy of the local businessman Pierre Coll. The town’s Historic District Commission gave preliminary approval last week for Coll to install three large animal sculptures on his property on North Park Avenue.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WWLP

A geomagnetic storm may allow CNY to see Northern lights

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for March 30th, 2022 which will give CNY a chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis. What is a geomagnetic storm and why is it moving towards Earth? Well, let’s start closer to […]
ASTRONOMY
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

