My son thought a lump in his stomach was a hernia but doctors diagnosed death sentence – he died three months later

By Alex Winter
 6 hours ago
A MUM has spoken of her heartbreak after her son went to the doctor suffering with what he believed was a hernia - only to be told he had terminal cancer.

Mark Jones, of Urmston in Trafford, Greater Manchester, initially discovered a lump in his stomach in December while training for a marathon.

A brave dad-of-two who discovered a lump in his stomach while training for a marathon has died of kidney cancer Credit: MEN Media

The 46-year-old then began to suffer with exhaustion and pains in his back and the side of his body.

Tragically, doctors told the dad-of-two he had kidney cancer - and would not survive.

He died weeks later after marrying his partner Sarah in a ceremony at their home.

The couple's daughters Sadie and Poppy were ring-bearers at the ceremony.

Mr Jones' mum Rita said the family were "devastated" by their loss.

"He was the kindest lad you could ever wish to meet," Rita told the Manchester Evening News.

"We loved him.

"He was the perfect dad and did everything he could for his daughters.

"He was so funny and had so many friends. I miss him terribly.

"To be sat with him at his bedside when he took his last breath was awful."

Mr Jones had told the paper just last month that he hoped to live long enough to spend Christmas this year with his family.

However, he then became very poorly, and died at Salford Royal Hospital last week.

Rita said her son had been cared for by "the nicest nurses you could ever wish for", adding: "They treated us like royalty."

A group of Mark's closest friends raised more than £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by walking the Manchester Marathon earlier this month.

Man Utd legend Roy Keane joined them and even visited super-fan Mark at his home less than two weeks before his death.

Those who would like to support Macmillan can donate to the fundraiser in Mark's memory here.

Mark Jones believed he had a hernia before he was given the devastating news that he had incurable cancer Credit: MEN Media
He married partner Sarah at home not long after his diagnosis Credit: MEN Media

