Ojai, CA

Ojai evacuation site to get solar-powered backup grid

By Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star
 5 hours ago
A solar energy project planned for Ojai's Nordhoff High School will do more than just cut electric bills.

In a partnership with the global energy giant Schneider Electric, Ojai Unified School District this summer plans to install a backup, solar-powered "microgrid" at Nordhoff High primarily because it is a designated evacuation site and Red Cross shelter, most recently used during the devastating Thomas Fire in 2017.

The microgrid will store up enough power to operate the school's gymnasium and kitchen during a blackout.

Microgrids operate on local solar and other renewable energy sources stored in power banks on site. The reserves are a free backup option when electric rates spike and can keep the lights on during outages on the main power grid.

They're a reliable and non-polluting alternative to the diesel and natural gas generators typically used in emergencies and have grown increasingly popular over the last five years of California wildfires.

The California Energy Commission has helped install microgrids in hospitals, factories and schools and on tribal land.

"We're trying to find a cleaner solution," Mike Gravely, a researcher with the commission said.

The project will include an overhaul of Nordhoff's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, which the district said would help smoky wildfire conditions.

Tiffany Morse, the district superintendent, said the projects are "pivotal" in preparing for the increasing wildfire risk.

A Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson said that pre-designating shelters like the Nordhoff High gym are crucial during evacuations.

"So many times people ask where to go," Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department said.

McGrath encouraged residents to learn their community evacuation plan and register their smartphones at vcalert.org to get updates during major emergencies.

Plans for Nordhoff High include electric vehicle charging stations.

Interested community members can learn more about the project at the district's Earth Day celebration on Thursday, April 21st at the Ojai Community Farmers Market.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com.

