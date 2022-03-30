ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Fort Stewart soldier killed in aircraft incident at Wright Army Airfield on Tuesday night

By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
 6 hours ago
A soldier was killed in an aircraft incident at approximately 2 a.m. this morning at the Wright Army Airfield according to Fort Stewart Army officials.

The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. His identity will be released pending next of kin notification.

The incident involved two UH-60 helicopters, according to the release.

Wright Army Airfield, located at Fort Stewart, has been closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

