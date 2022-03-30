Fort Stewart soldier killed in aircraft incident at Wright Army Airfield on Tuesday night

A soldier was killed in an aircraft incident at approximately 2 a.m. this morning at the Wright Army Airfield according to Fort Stewart Army officials.

The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. His identity will be released pending next of kin notification.

The incident involved two UH-60 helicopters, according to the release.

Wright Army Airfield, located at Fort Stewart, has been closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

