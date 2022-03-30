Donald Trump's Truth Social App Is Failing Fantastically, Report Says

Donald Trump ’s Truth Social app has plummeted in sign-ups and traffic since its technically challenged launch last month, The Wrap reported Tuesday.

The former president’s social media network for MAGA disciples has sunk to about 60,000 new users a week.

“This is down 93% from its launch week, when it saw 872,000 installs during the week of Feb. 21,” Stephanie Chan of the analytics site Sensor Tower told The Wrap. “We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch.”

Truthsocial.com reportedly has fallen to 1.9 million weekly visits from a high of 6 million in the debut week for the Twitter-like platform, according to Similarweb stats cited by the news website.

Team Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The digital opinion site has struggled in a conservative space already occupied by right-leaning ventures such as Gettr.

Truth Social also caught the snarky attention of talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel.

“Truth Social has been such a disappointment so far, Trump may have to rename it to ‘ Don Jr. ,’” Kimmel sniped last month .

Trump has been so perturbed by the stumbling rollout that he was heard asking, “What the fuck is going on?” on the phone, The Daily Beast reported .

