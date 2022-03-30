What Tennessee's bill banning diversity training really means for colleges

The authors of a Tennessee bill targeting "divisive concepts" in colleges maintain the bill is not reaching into classrooms or stripping students and professors of their rights to free speech and academic freedom.

But a legal expert says there's a portion of the bill that's unconstitutional, and academic freedom advocates and faculty members say its consequences could put Tennessee universities at a competitive disadvantage.

The bill prevents universities from forcing students and staff to commit to current hot-button ideas around certain topics described in the bill or to participate in training about the "divisive concepts." Concepts in the bill include ideas around privilege, stereotyping and scapegoating based on race or sex.

Several faculty members at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville say the bill's authors are searching for problem that doesn't exist, which forces them to question the intentions behind the legislation.

"Students would have every right to complain if that were going on. We don't require our students to believe this or that. We're not a church," said Mary McAlpin, a French professor at UT and president of the university's chapter of American Association of University Professors.

Critics see the bill as an attempt to create a chilling effect on academic conversations in the guise of "protecting students" and say the fallout will harm efforts to recruit students, faculty and nontenure staff to Tennessee universities.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman and Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick addressed faculty concerns and launched a resource page detailing information provided in the bill.

"We understand that some members of our university community may feel targeted, and we are concerned about the potential chill faculty and staff may feel about the outstanding work they are doing," they said in a statement . "We are here to support you and your ability to conduct your research, share your results, and teach your classes."

Bill passed: Senate passes critical race theory, 'divisive concepts' bill aimed at Tennessee colleges

OPINON: How to seek truth: Dealing with divisive concepts in the marketplace of ideas | Lyons

Critical Race Theory: Tennessee Republican leaders renew critical race theory crusade, target universities

What is the bill?

The bill puts several restrictions on universities regarding its defined divisive concepts.

Specifically, students and staff can't be penalized if they refuse to support any of the concepts. They also can't be forced to endorse any of the concepts to be eligible for graduation or promotion.

The bill does not, however, define what it means to "support, believe, endorse, embrace, confess act upon or otherwise assent" an idea.

The bill does not, however, define what it means to "support, believe, endorse, embrace, confess, act upon or otherwise assent" an idea.

Finally, universities can't require training that includes divisive concepts or use state-appropriated funds to incentivize creating or changing teaching materials to incorporate the concepts.

It's similar to an executive order for federal workplaces that former President Donald Trump passed in September 2020 , with a few extra provisions. President Joe Biden reversed the order in January 2021.

The bill also mirrors critical race theory legislation around the country, although not all of the legislation reads the same.

"The thing that we are most concerned about is when any of the bills include provisions that prevent professors from teaching about any of the concepts that are listed," said Joe Cohn, the legislative and policy director of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

Cohn says several of these divisive concepts bills around the country start with "curricular bans," meaning that it prevents teachers or professors from teaching a listed concept. Tennessee's bill doesn't have a curricular ban, but there is one provision that Cohn is concerned about.

That concern: restricting the use of state-appropriated funds to incentivize creating or changing teaching material to incorporate the concepts. According to Cohn, it's a viewpoint-based provision.

"They take one particular set of arguments with a particular point of view and say, 'This is the one thing that you're not allowed to get additional financial incentives to promote,'" Cohn said. "The moment there's a viewpoint-based regulation, it's unconstitutional."

That part of the bill addresses a grant program launched at the University of Memphis that offered up to 20 professors a $3,000 grant to redesign and align their courses with the recommendations from university focus groups created to "eradicate systemic racism and promote social justice." The program was canceled after Gov. Bill Lee expressed concerns about it.

Other than that provision, the bill holds up constitutionally, according to Cohn.

The UT resource page details specific changes to the bill that university leadership influenced, including recognizing:

Academic freedom and First Amendment rights

State and federal requirements to train students and employees on nondiscrimination

The need to maintain compliance with academic accreditation standards

That the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion work can continue

But that doesn't mean that the bill won't affect academic freedom at Tennessee universities.

The chilling effect

Tennessee lawmakers have made it clear that the bill shouldn't affect academic freedom or freedom of speech on campus. But faculty members and advocates for academic freedom are still concerned about the chilling effect that could come from it.

A "chilling effect" is the concept of deterring free speech and other First Amendment as a result of government laws or actions that appear to target expression, according to the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

"I think that chilling effect comes from the fact that the bill mentioned that anyone who feels that there's been a violation can pursue all equitable or legal remedies that may be available to the individual in a court of competent jurisdiction," Lucy Jewel, a lawyer and professor at UT's College of Law, said. "Now in the state of Tennessee, there are a lot of obstacles to suing a public institution, but they're not insurmountable."

Lawsuits against professors might not be successful, Jewel said, but that doesn't prevent professors from worrying about finding and paying for legal representation.

According to its website, UT's Office of the General Counsel represents the individual and any judgment or settlement is paid out of university funds or other state funds when they are sued as official university employees. But the decision is ultimately up to Tennessee's attorney general, and employees may be held legally responsible if they are seen to have acted "willfully, maliciously or criminally."

"Campus leadership will request that the Office of the General Counsel take all reasonable steps to seek this authority in the event an employee is sued in their official capacity with regard to this legislation," the website states.

Jewel is reconsidering what she will teach next semester based on the bill. She said a lot of her work is with critical race theory and bias, and she doesn't feel comfortable teaching those concepts if the legislation passes.

"I'm very, very sad about it. I just, I don't want to lose my job, and I don't want to have to hire a lawyer, even though I am a lawyer, to defend myself," Jewel said.

Other professors, such as McAlpin and Monica Black, a professor of history, will continue to teach their classes as normal.

"I'm never going to change the way that I teach anything for anybody for any reason," Black said. "I'm going to continue to teach exactly what I teach in the manner that I teach it."

McAlpin, Black and Jewel, however, are all tenured professors, and they agree that this bill can do a lot of harm to non-tenure-track faculty members who don't have the same protections.

"It is a very hard situation to navigate as a non-tenure-track faculty member because we know that we're under a certain kind of scrutiny as faculty members in the classroom with students and ... outside the classroom when we're conducting research or participating in service," said Anne Langendorfer, a lecturer in the English department and the president of the college's chapter of United Campus Workers.

Plowman and Zomchick ensured faculty that the university will defend academic freedom for both tenure and non-tenure-track faculty if lawsuits are brought against them, and that does make Jewel feel better.

"I feel supported by the provost and the chancellor. ..." Jewel said. "I wish there was more criticism of the bill [from them], but I also understand it's a very tricky political issue."

But not everyone feels supported. "Our university administration, our chancellor, our provost, in my opinion... sought to normalize and even to rationalize a profoundly destructive bill," Black said.

Competitive disadvantage

Both faculty members and academic freedom advocates say the bill will, at the very least, put Tennessee at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to recruiting faculty, staff and students.

If William Tierney had to name this bill, he'd call it the "How to create a mediocre university" bill.

"This is a good way to ensure that the University of Tennessee is second class, not first class," Tierney said.

Tierney, a higher education policy analysis expert, thinks that the bill will hurt Tennessee universities' efforts to recruit a diverse and competitive community of faculty, staff and students.

"If I'm trying to choose between two universities where I'm going to go and teach, and one of them is in Tennessee, and there is this divisive concepts [bill], at the very basis of which is the idea that I, as an academic, am an insane ideologue who wants to inculcate nasty ideas on my students, I'm not gonna go there. I'll go somewhere else if I have a choice," McAlpin said.

The bill as it is written won't affect students from a freedom of speech perspective, according to Cohn.

"Tennessee is working from a better position than most states because they have probably the best campus free speech bill already on the books," Cohn said, referring to the Campus Free Speech Protection Act was signed into bill in Tennessee in May 2017. The bill prevents universities from restricting free speech on campus.

But Tierney and faculty are concerned about how students' learning will be affected.

Tierney says that if students feel uncomfortable talking about certain topics in the classroom because they someone else might think they are forcing their perspective on them, they might not consider coming to the university at all.

"The idea that universities would be set up to ideologically warp students or manipulate them or force them to believe something... I just find that so disrespectful of my students who are very smart and who deserve credit for being really open-minded and curious people who are already citizens of this country, of the world," Langendorfer said.

UT response to the legislation

Because the legislation prohibits mandatory trainings around the list of divisive concepts, UT will start reviewing its required orientations, workshops, seminars and more, according to the website .

"An initial assessment indicates that the university has few mandatory trainings, and it is questionable whether they include divisive concepts as defined in the legislation," the website states.

UT and other Tennessee universities must create a student survey about campus climate every two years, like the bill requires.

UT leaders say they are confident the bill will not change its commitment to diversity and its diversity initiatives on campus.

"The people working at UT Knoxville have a strong commitment to our mission, to one another, and to our students," Plowman and Zomchick said in their statement . "It has never been more important that we keep that commitment and work to prepare our graduates to become the leaders of tomorrow."

The Tennessean's state government and politics reporter Adam Friedman and the Commercial Appeal's education and children's issues reporter Laura Testino contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Tennessee's bill banning diversity training really means for colleges