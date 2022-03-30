ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb enter WNBA Draft

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 6 hours ago

South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven and guard Chloe Lamb have declared themselves eligible for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

The USD stars were included in a WNBA list Tuesday of 88 players who " filed for consideration as candidates " in the 2022 WNBA Draft, which takes place April 11 at Spring Studios in New York — just days after the conclusion of the Final Four in Minneapolis.

Sjerven and Lamb's last impression on league scouts was a three-game run to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. Sjerven averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals per game in the NCAA Tournament; Lamb averaged 13.7 points, 2.7 assists and two steals per game in the NCAA Tournament.

Sjerven put up her numbers against four players projected to be lottery picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft: Ole Miss' Shakira Austin, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo and Michigan's Naz Hillmon.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb enter WNBA Draft

