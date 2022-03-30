Report: Manchester United Could Offer Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham for Harry Kane

Manchester United could offer three players, Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham this summer in exchange for Harry Kane, according to a report.

Manchester United could offer three players, Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek and Dean Henderson to Tottenham this summer in exchange for Harry Kane, according to a report.

United are said to have Kane as a top club target this summer and would like to lure the England international to the club.

The ‘Red Devils’ are exploring the options for their next manager with Erik Ten Hah and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino leading the way.

IMAGO / PA Images

It’s understood that Pochettino and Kane have a great relationship from the time they spent at Spurs which would be a key factor in bringing Kane to Old Trafford.

However, it’s understood that Kane will still be a target for the club this summer should Ten Hag be appointed too.

UnitedMuppetiers state that they understand that United could offer multiple players to Spurs.

It’s been reported by Rob Dawson of ESPN that United could offer Martial but UnitedMuppetiers suggest that Spurs would also be interested in Van De Beek and Henderson.

Should United offer three players to Spurs then it’s expected that the £100million cash offer Spurs wanted would require a much lower cash sum along with the exchange.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |