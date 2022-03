A 63-year-old woman and her 57-year-old brother died from multiple gunshots in their home in what Eastpointe police are calling a domestic situation. Police were dispatched to the 15000 block of Veronica Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Friday in response to a shooting in progress. When they arrived on the scene, located west of Gratiot Avenue and south of Toepfer Drive, they found the two victims dead inside their home, Both had been shot multiple times.

