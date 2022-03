CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning's Landen Burch is headed to play baseball at the Division-I level as he has signed his National Letter of Intent to Old Dominion University. In a press release from Corning Athletics on Monday, Burch said “I am humbled and honored that Coach Finwood, Coach Marron, and Coach Robbins think enough of me as a person and a player to offer me an opportunity to be a Monarch. As of now, my college major is listed as Undecided, however I know that Old Dominion is a great fit for me and I am confident that I will explore the many options available during my time on campus and ultimately decide what path is best for my future.”

CORNING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO