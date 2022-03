Nicolas Pablo Demario bit Josue Vargas during their recent super lightweight bout. Vargas talks about the bite and his performance after the fight. Super lightweight boxer Nicolas Pablo Demario made the headlines not because of a notable performance but for almost being disqualified. Despite appearing to be getting the better of his opponent, Josue Vargas, Demario decided to bite his shoulder. It looks like he learned a thing or two from Mike Tyson.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO