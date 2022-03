On behalf of the Board of Trustees and Congregation Ohr Tzafon (COT) of Atascadero, we are writing in response to statements made by two board members at the recent school board meeting. We are fully supportive of the right of every person to full free speech. However, we are concerned about what these specific statements say as a reflection of the choices these individuals have made as leaders and specifically, as leaders responsible for the environment and curriculum of future generations.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO