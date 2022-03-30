ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Fire chief details Seacor search for remains

By Neale Zeringue
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvsU3_0eu9PaP800

HOUMA, La. ( KLFY ) — In two weeks, it will be one year since the SEACOR Power lift boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon.

Six men were rescued, six were found dead, and seven were never found.

One of the last hopes to bring families closure was when the vessel was brought on land and firefighters gave one final search of the ship after it was searched twice by divers .

Chief Quint Liner and the Dularge Volunteer Fire Department searched the recovered sections of the SEACOR Power about four months after it capsized. It took a full day to clear and catalog the ship with three four-man-teams working in 30 minutes cycles due to the August heat.

Newly acquired images from the M.A.R.S. scrapyard show the condition of the SEACOR Power hull and legs after they were retrieved from the Gulf. Firefighters had to clear every room of the upside-down vessel, visibly already torn apart from the conditions at sea, particularly an end-of-May storm SEACOR cited for rolling the boat during a June 9 family meeting .

SEACOR Power salvage ends with living quarters buried in Gulf

Chief Quint Liner explained, “The way the boat was sitting, it caused the bow to break off, so they picked that part up easy, but if anybody was in there, it was all open.”

With an open boat, the Dularge fire chief already knew the chance of his men finding any human remains in the hull was slim.

“If someone was in that part when it broke up, I think 90% of our chances were lost,” Liner said. “Sea life is going to eat on it and with the hull open up if something is in there, it’s going to float away with the current, or a fish go in there and pull it out. You’re not going to find it.”

During the firefighters’ search, they found a helmet here a glove there, rescue equipment, a radio. Each time a discovery was made, everything stopped to document it, but there was only one thing Liner truly wanted to find but never did.

“We were hoping to at least find some bones or something or human remains because at this time you are not going to find a whole human body. You are going to find bones or something, and that’s what we were hoping for to give that family closure,” Liner lamented. “Cause that’s the whole thing. I had someone in my family drown. You don’t have closure until you have that body in your hands.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUmcp_0eu9PaP800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXbPo_0eu9PaP800
Photos taken from the M.A.R.S. scrapyard in November

Liner remembered a SEACOR company man provided a layout of the boat which was used to make sure his firefighters knew each room they were heading into of the upside-down liftboat. No one was ever was able to search the living quarters which broke off from the hull and was subsequently buried by Hurricane Ida.

“We kind of wished we could have searched it, but I mean we were prepared, the (Terrebonne Parish) sheriff’s office was prepared. We were ready to do a thorough search of the next part,” Liner said. “I saw what the family were going through, and you just want to find something, but you know it ain’t there.”

Liner promised his team searched the sections of the SEACOR Power that were brought on land thoroughly, to point of even cutting open the ballast tanks. He assured if there would have been any remains, he said his team would have found them to give the families closure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

More details released on truck fire Friday

SPEARFISH — Exactly what caused a vehicle fire, which destroyed a local rancher’s truck and several bales of hay Friday will remain a mystery, Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said. “Because of how badly it’s burned up, we could not trace or get what started that, but the...
SPEARFISH, SD
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fire release more details regarding house fire in Roanoke Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release more details regarding the house fire Wednesday at 925 Richmond in the Roanoke Neighborhood of Joplin. A story we brought you live! and first on Wednesday afternoon.  “At 4:11pm, on Wednesday, March 23rd, Joplin Fire units, Metro Emergency Transport System, and Joplin Police Department responded to the area of Richmond Rd and Sheridan...
JOPLIN, MO
FireRescue1

Fire Chief

Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Houma, LA
Accidents
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Haven Independent

Facing Firing, Deputy Fire Chief Retires

A deputy fire chief retired before he could be fired for allegedly violating ​“department rules and regulations and a last chance agreement” governing his municipal employment. That’s according to city Fire Chief John Alston. Alston offered that update Thursday morning during a Zoom-assisted special meeting of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#Fish#Accident#Seacor Power
WJTV 12

LIST: Shelters, safe rooms open on March 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, officials are preparing for the storms. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the following shelters are expected to be open: Adams County Safe Room – 132 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS – Open Joe L Johnson Safe Room – 1060 Epps […]
JACKSON, MS
NBC Chicago

Woodridge Police Searching for Missing Man Following Fire

Police in suburban Woodridge were searching for a man said to be missing following a garage fire early Monday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement initially responded to a garage fire at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway, and as a result of the investigation, learned a resident, Connor Burnetter, 27, was missing.
WOODRIDGE, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi M.O.V.E. helps serve Goodman neighbors after storms

GOODMAN, Miss (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Town of Goodman received goods and services just a week after being hit by a tornado. With the threat of severe weather on Wednesday, neighbors want to make sure they’re prepared this time around. According to Mac Epps, with Mississippi M.O.V.E., power in the area has been restored, […]
GOODMAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Human Remains Found During Search For Missing Man In Mayes County

The remains of an elderly man may have been found after he went missing three and a half years ago in Mayes County. Wesley Stillsmoking disappeared in October of 2018, his car was found later abandoned near Locust Grove, and he was pictured on a trail camera about a mile away from his car. On Monday, nearly 70 people from a number of law enforcement and first responder agencies were searching the area Stillsmoking went missing when they found human remains. Searchers say the remains were located by one of the cadaver dogs brought in for the search.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KFDM-TV

Orange FD begins search for new Chief

ORANGE - The City of Orange is now accepting applications for the position of Fire Chief, following Chief David Frenzel’s retirement announcement. The current Fire Chief, David Frenzel, will retire from the City of Orange after serving with the department for 53 years. This will be the first time in 25 years that the position of Fire Chief is open to be filled.
ORANGE, TX
US News and World Report

Large Search Fails to Find Woman's Remains in SE Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-day search of more than 1,100 acres in southeastern Nebraska did not uncover the remains of a woman who has been missing for more than nine months, but the State Patrol said the search still helped the investigation. Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones...
OMAHA, NE
WJTV 12

Monroe police witness man point gun at girlfriend’s head

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An altercation between a Monroe couple turned into a dangerous assault, according to the Monroe Police Department. Monroe Police reported that on Monday, March 29, 2022, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for one round fired at the 1600 block of South 1st Street. Officers said 21-year-old Titavious Turner of Monroe […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy