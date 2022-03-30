ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League to introduce five subs from next season in full time change despite resistance from outside Big Six

By Martin Lipton
 7 hours ago
PREMIER LEAGUE clubs are set to finally agree to introduce five substitutes at a meeting today.

The idea had been fiercely resisted by clubs outside the Big Six.

Teams are set to be allowed to make five substitutes from the 2022-23 Premier League season onwards Credit: Reuters

Three attempts to make the change, introduced for the resumption of the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 season, to part of the formal Prem rulebook, were defeated by a rebellion of the smaller clubs.

But after football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, confirmed a permanent adoption of five substitutes from June 1, another vote will be held by the 20 clubs today.

And Prem chiefs expect the proposal to be accepted in principle to be formally adopted for next season at the annual general meeting in June.

A key factor in the U-turn is the support for the idea from players, captains and managers who agreed that player fatigue was an issue that needed to be addressed.

It has been pointed out that the Prem is the only one of the main European leagues to have stuck with three substitutes.

Under Prem rules, two thirds of the 20 clubs - 14 - must vote in favour for a rule change to be introduced.

But Prem bosses believe they now have that majority in place and that the proposal will be passed.

It comes as PFA chief executive Maheta Molango suggested English teams would be in a weaker position in important European matches if their players were more tired compared to those at continental clubs.

Molango, speaking in Doha ahead of the Fifa Congress, said: “Our position is quite clear.

“It is a situation that should never have been a debate in the first place because it’s a player welfare issue.

“In the global market if all the other leagues have five subs and we have three that means we will be in a worse position when it comes to the big games.

“We want need to start thinking more collectively and think that if our teams are thriving in Europe that is a good thing.”

Severe weather warning as 55m Americans ‘in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath’ – three states named at highest risk

SEVERE weather continues to threaten a large swathe of the country, with up to 55million at risk of thunderstorms, high winds, hail and tornadoes. The Deep South, Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast should prepare for potential impact Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours. Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are at highest...
ENVIRONMENT
