Franklin County, Pa., grandmother wins Maryland scratch-off game's top prize

A Waynesboro, Pa., woman has won $50,000 through a Maryland Lottery scratch-off game ticket she bought at a Leitersburg gas station.

"Does anyone win anything big in here?" the woman reportedly asked a clerk at the Peach Town Liberty, where she bought gas and scratch-off tickets, according to a Maryland Lottery news release.

The unidentified mother and grandmother, 76, won Money Multiplier's top $50,000 prize.

The Lottery gives winners the option whether to release their names.

The woman told the lottery she often drives across the state line to run errands and buy gas, which is cheaper in Maryland. Earlier this year, she made one of those runs and bought two $5 Money Multiplier tickets at the 21322 Leitersburg Pike gas station, the release states.

The second ticket was a winner.

“When I saw that $50,000 prize, I thought I was seeing things,” she told the lottery. “I had to call my son at work to tell him about the win.”

The son told the lottery he thought something was wrong, hearing despair in his mother's voice. After work, he went to her house and scanned the ticket using the lottery's app on his phone to confirm her win.

The woman is a retired Penn State University employee with two children and five grandchildren.

She told the lottery she plans to use the money to help her family as needed and is considering looking for a new home.

Peach Town Liberty will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top-prize winning ticket.

Leitersburg is known for its annual Peach Festival.