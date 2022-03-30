ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Suspect still at large after Burlington gas station armed robbery

By Elizabeth Pattman, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DUOt_0eu9Ox4I00

Burlington police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday on North Church Street. The suspect is still at large.

Officers were called to the Valero gas station and Cruizers Convenience Store at 728 N. Church St. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. On scene they learned an armed man entered the store brandishing a knife and demanding money from the clerk.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

The suspect was described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old standing about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, a red face mask and grey and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.

If you’re not a subscriber, please support local journalism and consider a subscription to The Times-News.

Elizabeth Pattman is the trending topics reporter for the Times-News in Burlington, covering business, COVID-19 and all things trending. Contact Elizabeth (she/her) at epattman@gannett.com. I'm also available on social media @EPattmanTN on Twitter or @burlingtontimesnews on Instagram.

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
Times-News
Times-News

504

Followers

302

Posts

123K+

Views

Follow Times-News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempted robbery at a Circle K convenience store left an employee in the hospital and now he’s out of a job after he says he was fired for showing his gun to the robber. Lawrence Hamilton says just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, he was working with another employee, there were two customers inside the store as well. When a man walked in, went behind the counter and pulled a gun.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police Release Photo Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Do You Know This Man?

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video photo Saturday morning, hoping to locate a suspect who robbed a Lakeville Highway gas station. Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to USA Gas on Lakeville Highway to investigate a reported robbery at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. A store employee told police that a male adult entered the store and approached the cash register. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left shortly thereafter on foot toward Casa Grande Road. During the incident, the suspect told the employee that he had gun. The suspect was described as a black male adult approximately 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a gold/red 49ers facemask. Anyone with information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect was encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, NC
KRQE News 13

APD search for robbery suspect with arm tattoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for the person wanted for several robberies in the metro. According to Crime Stoppers, the man implies he has a weapon, but it has never been seen. He is described as being white or Hispanic, 5’8″ tall with a tattoo on his left arm. Anyone with information is asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#N Church#The Times News#Epattmantn#Twitter#Burlingtontimesnews#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs17

Family members arrested on 10 drug charges in Robeson Co. investigation

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigations of a car and in a residence on Saturday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests of family members Christian and Triston Hunt on several drug-related charges. When investigators and deputies searched a 2017 Dodge Challenger in the parking lot...
SHANNON, NC
Times-News

Times-News

504
Followers
302
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy