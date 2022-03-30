Ford Motor Co., Rivian win big honor from Time magazine as rivals in race for EV future

This time, Ford Motor Co. made the cut.

The Dearborn automaker earned a shout-out from Time magazine for being among the Top 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 "making an extraordinary impact around the world."

At issue is which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping the future, the magazine said in its piece posted Wednesday at time.com . The magazine solicited nominations from its editors, correspondents and industry experts in various industries and evaluated based on relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

Ford is listed in the TITANS category, along with Chinese automaker BYD Co., Ltd., Amazon, Pfizer, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Meta, UPS, Alphabet, United Airlines, Maersk, Capital One, Nubank, IBM, Walmart, Disney and the National Football League.

Each winner is highlighted for a specific accomplishment in this second annual list of leading companies.

Above a photo of Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, a headline says Ford is "Electrifying Everything."

Time reporter Kyla Mandel wrote , "Cars, SUVs, pickups, and other light-duty trucks account for over half of all U.S. transportation emissions, making electric vehicles (EVs) key to mitigating climate change. But it’s not enough to just offer EVs — people have to actually want them. Ford’s approach, under CEO Jim Farley: electrify some of its most popular models, like the F-150, long America’s best-selling pickup. And it’s working —demand for the all-electric F-150 Lightning helped push Ford’s market value over $100 billion for the first time in January. 'Ford is going all-out to lead the EV revolution,' says executive chair Bill Ford."

Rivian makes list as Ford rival

Rivian, the electric truck start-up that has Ford and Amazon among its top investors, is listed in the Top 100 Most Influential Companies List in the INNOVATORS category. The headline says, "Inside EV Maker Rivian's Plan to Take on Ford and Tesla."

Reporter Eben Shapiro wrote , "There is a decent chance Rivian delivers on the enormous expectations it faces. Or it might not. The California automotive startup, which aspires to be the Patagonia of electric vehicles (EVs) — rugged, hip, simpatico to consumers willing to pay a premium to buy from a company that emits a halo of eco-friendliness — is at a critical juncture."

Rivian CEO Robert "R.J." Scaringe, a mechanical engineer trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is described as a visionary faced with the challenge of mass production.

"That Rivian has racked up 83,000 preorders for its R1T pickup even before it proves it can build them en masse has accelerated mainstream automakers’ push to electrify their best-selling behemoths, with Ford and GM both racing to get electrified versions of their pickups to market. (At one point, Rivian lent Ford a prototype of an electric pickup its team made using Rivian’s electrified platform with an F-150 body. The jerry-built vehicle’s performance helped convince Ford of EV pickups’ potential.)," Time said.

'Full-blown competitor'

"Ford has decided to proceed as a full-blown competitor to Rivian rather than as a production partner, as it once contemplated," Time wrote.

"Ford is a formidable player in Rivian’s main business lines, with 200,000 preorders for its F-150 Lightning, the newly unveiled electric version of what’s long been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.," Time said.

"And in a splashy video introducing Ford’s electrified Transit van, CEO Jim Farley took a not-so-veiled shot at Rivian," Time said, "highlighting Ford’s extensive manufacturing experience and its large service network: 'If things go wrong, we have your back because we have 1,800 commercial vehicle centers in the U.S. and transit centers scattered all over Europe. Newcomers in the space won’t be able to deliver that kind of support until, well, maybe ever.' "

Time noted that the Rivian executive "rejects the narrative that 'Rivian can only be successful if Ford is unsuccessful.' "

If consumers need a billion new electric vehicles in the next decade or more, Time quotes Scaringe saying, "There is no way one company could produce all those vehicles."

Ford, Rivian and BYD Co. were the only automakers to make the 2022 list. BYD also is known for its rechargeable battery business.

A year ago, GM and Tesla

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk won Time magazine's 2021 Person of the Year, Farley tweeted congratulations almost immediately.

That same year, General Motors CEO Mary Barra made the cover of Time when GM was listed among the Top 100 Most Influential Companies. She later was listed among the Top 100 Most Influential people in the Innovators category, along with Musk.

Time magazine is definitely tracking the constantly evolving auto industry.

Zhang, the chief engineer of the Lightning, made the cover, too, in 2021. The headline read, "The Engineer Who Made Electric Vehicles Palatable for the Pickup-Truck Set."

In response to the latest honor from Time, Bill Ford said in a news release Wednesday, "I am honored. ... This is especially gratifying because it is not about any individual, but rather a recognition of our incredible employees who work tirelessly to leave the world a better place for our kids and grandkids. Through their hard work, innovation and creativity, we are fundamentally changing the future of transportation and mobility, and building a cleaner future.”

