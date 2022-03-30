ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford Motor Co., Rivian win big honor from Time magazine as rivals in race for EV future

By Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFoLx_0eu9OwBZ00

This time, Ford Motor Co. made the cut.

The Dearborn automaker earned a shout-out from Time magazine for being among the Top 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 "making an extraordinary impact around the world."

At issue is which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping the future, the magazine said in its piece posted Wednesday at time.com . The magazine solicited nominations from its editors, correspondents and industry experts in various industries and evaluated based on relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061CwW_0eu9OwBZ00

Ford is listed in the TITANS category, along with Chinese automaker BYD Co., Ltd.,  Amazon, Pfizer, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Meta, UPS, Alphabet, United Airlines, Maersk, Capital One, Nubank, IBM, Walmart, Disney and the National Football League.

Each winner is highlighted for a specific accomplishment in this second annual list of leading companies.

Above a photo of Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, a headline says Ford is "Electrifying Everything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dWyN_0eu9OwBZ00

Time reporter Kyla Mandel wrote , "Cars, SUVs, pickups, and other light-duty trucks account for over half of all U.S. transportation emissions, making electric vehicles (EVs) key to mitigating climate change. But it’s not enough to just offer EVs — people have to actually want them. Ford’s approach, under CEO Jim Farley: electrify some of its most popular models, like the F-150, long America’s best-selling pickup. And it’s working —demand for the all-electric F-150 Lightning helped push Ford’s market value over $100 billion for the first time in January. 'Ford is going all-out to lead the EV revolution,' says executive chair Bill Ford."

Rivian makes list as Ford rival

Rivian, the electric truck start-up that has Ford and Amazon among its top investors, is listed in the Top 100 Most Influential Companies List in the INNOVATORS category. The headline says, "Inside EV Maker Rivian's Plan to Take on Ford and Tesla."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4OoU_0eu9OwBZ00

Reporter Eben Shapiro wrote , "There is a decent chance Rivian delivers on the enormous expectations it faces. Or it might not. The California automotive startup, which aspires to be the Patagonia of electric vehicles (EVs) — rugged, hip, simpatico to consumers willing to pay a premium to buy from a company that emits a halo of eco-friendliness — is at a critical juncture."

More: Ford reveals radical plan to restructure automaker into three business units

More: Experiencing the Ford F-150 Lightning through the eyes of a young journalist

Rivian CEO Robert "R.J." Scaringe, a mechanical engineer trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is described as a visionary faced with the challenge of mass production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJ4ei_0eu9OwBZ00

"That Rivian has racked up 83,000 preorders for its R1T pickup even before it proves it can build them en masse has accelerated mainstream automakers’ push to electrify their best-selling behemoths, with Ford and GM both racing to get electrified versions of their pickups to market. (At one point, Rivian lent Ford a prototype of an electric pickup its team made using Rivian’s electrified platform with an F-150 body. The jerry-built vehicle’s performance helped convince Ford of EV pickups’ potential.)," Time said.

'Full-blown competitor'

"Ford has decided to proceed as a full-blown competitor to Rivian rather than as a production partner, as it once contemplated," Time wrote.

"Ford is a formidable player in Rivian’s main business lines, with 200,000 preorders for its F-150 Lightning, the newly unveiled electric version of what’s long been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.," Time said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAn2P_0eu9OwBZ00

"And in a splashy video introducing Ford’s electrified Transit van, CEO Jim Farley took a not-so-veiled shot at Rivian," Time said, "highlighting Ford’s extensive manufacturing experience and its large service network: 'If things go wrong, we have your back because we have 1,800 commercial vehicle centers in the U.S. and transit centers scattered all over Europe. Newcomers in the space won’t be able to deliver that kind of support until, well, maybe ever.' "

More: Ford F-150 Lightning pushes past its goal to beat competitor Rivian

More: Ford to use Model e name it blocked from Tesla in trademark fight

Time noted that the Rivian executive "rejects the narrative that 'Rivian can only be successful if Ford is unsuccessful.' "

If consumers need a billion new electric vehicles in the next decade or more, Time quotes Scaringe saying, "There is no way one company could produce all those vehicles."

Ford, Rivian and BYD Co. were the only automakers to make the 2022 list. BYD also is known for its rechargeable battery business.

A year ago, GM and Tesla

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk won Time magazine's 2021 Person of the Year, Farley tweeted congratulations almost immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuaI0_0eu9OwBZ00

That same year, General Motors CEO Mary Barra made the cover of Time when GM was listed among the Top 100 Most Influential Companies. She later was listed among the Top 100 Most Influential people in the Innovators category, along with Musk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgOER_0eu9OwBZ00

Time magazine is definitely tracking the constantly evolving auto industry.

Zhang, the chief engineer of the Lightning, made the cover, too, in 2021. The headline read, "The Engineer Who Made Electric Vehicles Palatable for the Pickup-Truck Set."

More: She is chief engineer of all-electric Ford F-150, leading a revolution

More: Ford CEO Jim Farley gave us big clue automaker's stock was going to surge

In response to the latest honor from Time, Bill Ford said in a news release Wednesday, "I am honored. ... This is especially gratifying because it is not about any individual, but rather a recognition of our incredible employees who work tirelessly to leave the world a better place for our kids and grandkids. Through their hard work, innovation and creativity, we are fundamentally changing the future of transportation and mobility, and building a cleaner future.”

More: Ford CEO says automaker is sold out of electric vehicles: What it really means

More: Ford needs 'totally different talent' to meet goals. Here's why

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard at 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @phoebesaid . Read more on Ford and sign up for our autos newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford Motor Co., Rivian win big honor from Time magazine as rivals in race for EV future

Comments / 0

The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

591K+

Views

Related
Motley Fool

Are Ford And GM Cars About to Get Cheaper?

Due to pandemic-related supply issues and a shortage of semiconductors, the average new car price is at an all-time high. To prevent dealers from charging desperate buyers significantly more than sticker price, GM and Ford have sent letters to dealers telling them to stop the practice. With Tesla’s direct sales...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Ford And VW Working Together On Another New Vehicle

Over the last few years, Ford's relationship with Volkswagen has strengthened impressively. The first of its fruits is the European-market specific Caddy and Tourneo Connect MPV collaboration but one that is likely to have more of an impact is the shared development of the next Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals SEVEN New EVs Coming By 2024

The Blue Oval is taking electrification seriously. Stateside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is cooking up a sales storm, while the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning are already showing the world that commercial vehicles and electric propulsion can, in fact, go together. Thinking ahead, Jim Farley recently announced the brand's intentions to split its ICE and EV departments. Separating the two, says the CEO, will allow the Ford Model e division to compete with Tesla.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
Person
Elon Musk
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Does The Unthinkable With Lordstown Motors

These are difficult times for Ohio-based Lordstown Motors. What began as a major triumph for American automotive manufacturing has become something of a nightmare after a report accused the carmaker of misleading investors. This resulted in an SEC investigation and the resignation of Lordstown founder and CEO Steve Burns. He's charged, among other things, with inflating pre-order figures to boost the company's profile with investors. That's called fraud.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

GMC Hummer EV: New Film Shares How Electric Supertruck Came To Life

GMC and A+E Networks just announced the premiere of the upcoming film, “REVOLUTION: GMC HUMMER EV,” a 60-minute documentary that reveals the story of the electric truck's development. The Hummer EV was developed in record time by a handpicked group of GM employees. In order for automakers to...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co#Time#Ev#Titans#Chinese#Byd Co Ltd#Ups#Alphabet#United Airlines#Capital One#Nubank#Ibm
Motor1.com

New Cadillac CT6 Spied On The Street Looking Large And In-Charge

For the record, the Cadillac CT6 is dead in North America. After just four years, Cadillac took an ax to the full-size luxury sedan and the Blackwing V8 engine that powered the high-performance version. With the benefit of hindsight, it seems rather clear that Cadillac made an abrupt shift towards an electric future. So why are we seeing a camouflaged, next-generation CT6 prototype with exhaust tips testing in Michigan?
CARS
FOXBusiness

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs over headlight brightness

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

General Motors Co. To Conduct Tests Of EVs As Home Power Backup Systems

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Last week, General Motors GM announced that it would be partnering with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to test the use of electric cars in powering a home during an outage. The programs come at a time that climate change is driving conversations on energy efficiency as more companies invest into battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”). The test is expected to take place by this summer in northern and central California.
ECONOMY
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Ford Recalls 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
CARS
Miami Herald

GM Hummer EV Going for a Humdinger of a Resale Price

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. 'Every Option Available'. A post on the Instagram...
CARS
The Blade

Dana wins award from General Motors

Dana Incorporated has won the 2021 General Motors Overdrive Award, the Maumee-based company announced Monday. The Overdrive Award is one of General Motors’ Supplier of the Year Awards which are given out every year to the auto giant’s top suppliers who meet the criteria of sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence, and safety.
MAUMEE, OH
Truth About Cars

Six Sells: Stellantis Introduces Twin-Turbo Inline-Six for Ram, Jeep

The auto industry might be moving headlong into all-electrics but that doesn’t mean internal combustion is dead, not by a long shot. Witness the introduction of a brand-new engine from Stellantis, a turbocharged inline-six that will be capable of generating more than 500 horsepower. Development of this ‘Hurricane’ I-6...
BUYING CARS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy