Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Crack Three-Star CB's Top-Five; Send out two More Offers

The cornerback is making his school choice on June 4.

CINCINNATI — The recruiting trail had a few noteworthy news items this week, starting with an offer to 2024 three-star wide receiver Tashi Braceful out of Southfield A&T (Mi.).

According to Rivals , Braceful is the ninth-best receiver in Michigan, and he holds six offers from schools like Maryland, Central Michigan, and Toledo. Watch his highlights here .

Next up on the offer list is three-star 2023 cornerback Luke Evans out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.).

According to 247Sports , Evans is the 461st-ranked prospect nationally and the 47th-ranked cornerback. He holds 15 offers from schools like Georgia, Arkansas, and Duke. Check out his highlights here .

Things wrapped up on the trail with a target placing UC in their top-five school options. Three-star 2023 cornerback Shawn Battle announced Cincinnati is in his top five along with Nebraska, Boston College, Virginia, and Penn State.

According to 247Sports , Battle is the 435th-ranked prospect nationally and the 46th-ranked cornerback. He had 16 offers but has whittled it down to five teams. Check out Battle's highlights before his announcement on June 4.

