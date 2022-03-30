Working together for safety in Sun City

Getting to know one’s neighbors and communication is the key to community safety.

That was the overriding message from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Sun City Posse personnel during a March 28 crime presentation in Sun City. More than 700 residents fill the auditorium at Sundial Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., to gain some tips to protect themselves and their properties.

While the main focus of the presentation was sharing the frauds and scams going around, MCSO presenters also reviewed some crime statistics for the community.

MCSO took 24,069 calls for service in 2021, according to Capt. Brian Stutsman, MCSO District 3 commander.

“We’re seeing everything going up in our call stats,” he said. “When Sun City began in 1960 it was out in the middle of nowhere. Now it’s in the heart of the metro area and that is why crime is increasing.”

There were 156 stolen vehicle calls in 2021 compared to 88 each in 2020 and 2019. Stutsman said Arizona is second in the nation for stolen vehicle, and in nearly half the cases the vehicle was unlocked and one in five had the keys in the vehicle. Stutsman urged residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuable items from them.

“Thieves are going down the street checking the door handles,” he explained. “If they find one unlocked, they think they are entitled to it.”

Stutsman said his experience shows clearly that if thieves see visible deterrents, they will go on to the next vehicle.

MCSO also received 405 theft calls in 2021 compared to 316 in 2020 and 327 in 2019.

One of the most important ways to deter crime is for law enforcement and community residents to work together, Stutsman said.

“You’ll hear us say it a lot — ‘If you see something, say something,’” he added.

That should be done right away, Stutsman said.

“I took a call from someone who told me about a suspicious incident two weeks previously,” he said. “That’s not good enough. If you’re thinking about whether you should call, you should have been dialing already.”

Residents can call in crimes to the MCSO District 3 non-emergency number, 602-876-1011, or use the tipline, 602-876-TIPS. He also urged residents to become part of the Neighborhood Watch program coordinated by the Sun City Posse. Neighborhood Watch groups in the community meeting 9 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the Posse headquarters, 10861 W. Sunland Drive.

“We had more than 90 people at our last meeting,” said Marc Fuller, Posse commander.

Deputy Michael Redman, MCSO District 3 community outreach officer, said the Neighborhood Watch is an important component for deputies to enhance their patrols because of resident’s familiarity with their own neighborhoods.

“You are the only ones who know what is weird in your neighborhoods,” he said.

But he discouraged residents from trying to apprehend suspicious persons or those committing crimes.

Sgt. Chris Cotino said MCSO deputies in District 3 focus on property crimes and they stepped up patrols in high crimes areas. He also said MCSO is focusing more on evidence collect at crime scenes.

“That leads to more solved crimes,” he said.

The highest crime areas are along major roadway corridors, he explained. One thing residents can do to help law enforcement is install the doorbell cameras now available.

“That would be a big help to us, and to you,” Cotino said.

MCSO can do security assessments at homes and has a form residents can use to do their own assessment. His best advice was for homeowners to not have any visible vulnerabilities on their property. Some things homeowners can do is trim vegetation around homes to eliminate hiding places; increase lighting around the home, including motion sensor lights; and watch for signs thieves are marking homes.

“For example, they might lean a newspaper against a garage door,” Stutsman said. “When they come back the next day or two days later and see the newspaper still where they left it, that’s a signal no one is at the home.”

Jesse Brizendeen identified some of the frauds and scams are identified. They include the IRS scam, jury scam, grandparents scam, those that ask potential victims to send money to receive a prize and attempts to get people to send money with gift cards.

“They IRS will not call you, they will correspond through the mail on official letterhead,” he said. “When you are asked for personal information or money, hang up the phone.”

Brizendeen also said software companies will not call or email people about potential problems with their computers or viruses.

“No one is out there watching your computer,” he said.

Regarding the romance scams, Brizendeen said when a potential suitor asks for money, residents should end the correspondence.

Stutsman also touched on the growing homeless issues in the Sun Cities area.

It is not against the law to be homeless or to panhandle,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that some crime is related to the homeless and panhandlers in the area. He said the best way to deal with it is to stop contributing.

“If they have success, they won’t leave the area,” he said.

Stutsman said in MCSO’s contacts with homeless individuals in the community, they are offered various resources.

“Few, if any, take advantage of them,” he said.