Stark's COVID-19 case counts hit new lows as health officials turn to surveillance

With COVID-19 case counts declining steadily in the wake of the devastating winter surge, Stark County health officials are turning their attention to pandemic surveillance efforts to keep an eye on trends.

According to the latest county epidemiological report from March 24, cases have been steadily declining since the end of January, as the fall and winter surge of COVID-19 that killed hundreds of Stark County residents and saw record hospitalizations subsided.

"Around Feb. 14 is when we saw a really dramatic fall off on the number reported cases and it's just continuing to decline up to the current week," Canton City Health Commissioner James Adams said.

While much of that decline, Adams said, has to do with a larger decrease in transmission of the virus, there's also been a rise in un-proctored, at-home tests that are likely to go unreported.

Some underreporting of COVID-19 cases expected

"There might be some underreporting if you're just doing self testing at home, but I do think it's reflective of what's really going on in the community, and that is the fact that we just don't have a lot of cases right now," Adams said.

Those who would like to report un-proctored, at-home COVID-19 tests can email results to selfreport@starkhealth.org and must include the patient's first and last name, date of birth, address, phone number, symptom onset date, test collection date and a picture of the positive test result.

Adams said the public health departments of Stark County are focusing on surveillance methods rather than counting every case as a way to keep an eye on pandemic levels, including monitoring wastewater and hospitalization data.

Earlier this month, Stark County was among a handful of areas in the state that saw increased levels of COVID-19 genetic material in the wastewater monitoring system, which is generally used as an early warning sign of potential changes to COVID-19 trends. Those levels have since stabilized.

"It was increasing over the last seven-day average last week, this week it is steady," Adams said. "So it looks like it is not really going up dramatically. We did see a few more cases of COVID last week, and I think that the wastewater data was reflective of that."

Aultman Hospital currently has four COVID-19 hospitalizations. Mercy Hospital reported eight COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He said that health officials at the state and national level are also watching global trends to see how other countries that experienced recent surges are faring in the aftermath.

Health agencies monitoring subvariant BA.2

Adams also said the health departments are monitoring but not having significant conversations yet about the COVID-19 omicron subvariant BA.2. So far, BA.2 appears more transmissible than the first omicron variant, but it is not yet known whether it could lead to the same rapid increase in deaths and hospitalizations.

Looking ahead, Adams said much of the focus of the summer will be on reaching more people with booster shots.

Currently, 53.68% of Stark County has completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series, comprising 198,959 people. Just 105,271 additional doses have been administered, and the rate of boosters has plateaued in recent months.

"We do know the vaccine is still very effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations, even the new variants, and so it is still very important to get fully vaccinated and remain current with your vaccinations," Adams said. "So that means following the recommended schedule for boosters."

