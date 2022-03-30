ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark's COVID-19 case counts hit new lows as health officials turn to surveillance

By Sam Zern
The Repository
The Repository
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JGMy_0eu9OnUG00

With COVID-19 case counts declining steadily in the wake of the devastating winter surge, Stark County health officials are turning their attention to pandemic surveillance efforts to keep an eye on trends.

According to the latest county epidemiological report from March 24, cases have been steadily declining since the end of January, as the fall and winter surge of COVID-19 that killed hundreds of Stark County residents and saw record hospitalizations subsided.

"Around Feb. 14 is when we saw a really dramatic fall off on the number reported cases and it's just continuing to decline up to the current week," Canton City Health Commissioner James Adams said.

New Booster Recommendations:FDA authorizes second COVID booster shot for Americans 50 and older

While much of that decline, Adams said, has to do with a larger decrease in transmission of the virus, there's also been a rise in un-proctored, at-home tests that are likely to go unreported.

Some underreporting of COVID-19 cases expected

"There might be some underreporting if you're just doing self testing at home, but I do think it's reflective of what's really going on in the community, and that is the fact that we just don't have a lot of cases right now," Adams said.

Those who would like to report un-proctored, at-home COVID-19 tests can email results to selfreport@starkhealth.org and must include the patient's first and last name, date of birth, address, phone number, symptom onset date, test collection date and a picture of the positive test result.

As Surge Subsides, Reporting Changes:Ohio ends daily reporting of COVID-19 data, will report weekly

Adams said the public health departments of Stark County are focusing on surveillance methods rather than counting every case as a way to keep an eye on pandemic levels, including monitoring wastewater and hospitalization data.

Earlier this month, Stark County was among a handful of areas in the state that saw increased levels of COVID-19 genetic material in the wastewater monitoring system, which is generally used as an early warning sign of potential changes to COVID-19 trends. Those levels have since stabilized.

"It was increasing over the last seven-day average last week, this week it is steady," Adams said. "So it looks like it is not really going up dramatically. We did see a few more cases of COVID last week, and I think that the wastewater data was reflective of that."

Aultman Hospital currently has four COVID-19 hospitalizations. Mercy Hospital reported eight COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He said that health officials at the state and national level are also watching global trends to see how other countries that experienced recent surges are faring in the aftermath.

Health agencies monitoring subvariant BA.2

Adams also said the health departments are monitoring but not having significant conversations yet about the COVID-19 omicron subvariant BA.2. So far, BA.2 appears more transmissible than the first omicron variant, but it is not yet known whether it could lead to the same rapid increase in deaths and hospitalizations.

Looking ahead, Adams said much of the focus of the summer will be on reaching more people with booster shots.

Currently, 53.68% of Stark County has completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series, comprising 198,959 people. Just 105,271 additional doses have been administered, and the rate of boosters has plateaued in recent months.

"We do know the vaccine is still very effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations, even the new variants, and so it is still very important to get fully vaccinated and remain current with your vaccinations," Adams said. "So that means following the recommended schedule for boosters."

Sam Zern can be reached at szern@cantonrep.com or 330-580-8322. You can also find her on Twitter at @sam_zern.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Stark County, OH
Health
County
Stark County, OH
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Covid#Genetic Material#Stark#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

Fauci anticipates US COVID-19 case increase

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are still on the decline, but based on what is unfolding in some European countries, Anthony Fauci, MD, predicts that could soon change, Bloomberg reported March 17. The BA.2 subvariant combined with society's reopening and waning immunity from vaccination or prior infection are...
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Jiangxi Province

China has reported another human H5N6 avian influenza case on the Mainland, according to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health in Hong Kong. The case involves a 51-year-old female living in Nanchang in Jiangxi Province, who had exposure to live domestic poultry before onset. She developed symptoms on February 20 and was admitted for treatment on February 23. She is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Omicron subvariant has doctors eyeing new COVID-19 cases daily

Doctors are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 data, as a new subvariant surges in Europe and some parts of the United States. “It is here in Massachusetts and it is accounting for more and more in the of the infections,” said Newton-Wellesley Pathologist Dr. Michael J. Misialek about BA.2, the subvariant of the Omicron BA.1 variant that has a slightly different mutation pattern. “It’s really a cat and mouse game here. What’s going to happen over the coming months some experts think it’ll just blunt the decline in overall cases. Whereas others see it possibly another surge here. Albeit probably lower than the original Omicron, but nonetheless a surge and part of it is due to waning immunity either through natural infection or the vaccine and and the boosters.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Africa: RSV season has began, alert issued to physicians

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI) among young children. It is highly contagious and infection with RSV does not result in permanent or long-term immunity and re-infections can occur. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the RSV season in South Africa...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Is the BA.2 Variant A Major Cause for Concern? Doctors Weigh In

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Just as COVID cases seem to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Repository

The Repository

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy