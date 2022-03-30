Valero Texas Open Odds, Betting Tips & Predictions to Back

Rory McIlroy, reigning champion Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the headliners for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio. It's the final tuneup for the PGA Tour's first major next week at Augusta National, and McIlroy is playing in San Antonio for the first time since his only appearance in the Texas Open in 2013. He is looking to win his fifth major championship and complete the Career Grand Slam next week in Augusta. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2022 Valero Texas Open golf odds. Spieth is the 14-1 second choice, and Corey Conners (18-1) is the only other golfer who comes in under 20-1. Matsuyama and Abraham Ancer both are listed at 20-1, and Bryson DeChambeau is back at 28-1.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO