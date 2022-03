PROVIDENCE — Paul Courteau never committed the armed robbery for which he served 13 years in prison. On Thursday, Rhode Island is expected to recognize that injustice with an award of more than a half-million dollars. Courteau will become the first beneficiary of a new law that allows those wrongly imprisoned to petition the presiding justice of the Superior Court for redress. The law grants up to $50,000 for each year wrongly spent behind bars. ...

