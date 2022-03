Portugal and North Macedonia meet to decide which nation will claim a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.Qualification for Qatar 2022 is just one win away for either side after progressing through the semi-finals of the European play-offs.For North Macedonia, an improbable victory over Italy in Palermo continued a fairytale 12 months that also saw Blagoja Milevski’s side make a first major tournament appearance at Euro 2020.Standing in the way of yet more history for the former Yugoslavian state are Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 and will be confident of avoiding a slip-up against a country 59 places below...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO