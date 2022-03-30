ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Voice of the people: American civilians can help in Ukraine

 6 hours ago

American civilians can help in Ukraine

The world is watching Ukraine. The nightly news shows the horrific destruction and killing of people. These images remind me of the pictures of fleeing people during World War II.

We as governments of the world can only send aid to Ukraine. But America has a secret weapon called a civilian. These American civilians can bear arms. There is nothing stopping a civilian from helping another civilian in need of help. A gun owner who has blasted many a beer can and paper person now can with his weapon help save lives. GoFundMe fundraisers can be used to send civilians to Ukraine.

Anybody with any military background will not be allowed to go. This would prevent Vladimir Putin from saying the American military is now helping the Ukraines. The world's hands are tied with this man who rants and raves against Democracy. The appeasement in the 1930s showed how we couldn't trust Adolf Hitler and 70 years later it is happening again. You might as well tear down our war memorials because all those soldiers died in vain of today's threat of World War III.

Gerald Brooks, Haines City

Voice of the people: American civilians can help in Ukraine

