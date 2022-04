Instead of the Averitt Center for the Arts annual Evening of Modern Dance, they are hosting their first-ever Praise Dance recital, Grace…A Performance of Praise. Grace is under the direction of Rebekah Harville Carlisle, the director of the Cotton Rose School of Dance at the Averitt Center for the Arts, and will be performed on Friday, March 25, 2022 and Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater.

