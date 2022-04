Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced Saturday he will resign from Congress. Fortenberry released the following statement saying:. "Thank you for entrusting me with the great responsibility of governing our nation. When I first ran for Congress, I said that I would focus on our national security, economic security, and family security. It is my sincerest hope that I have made a contribution to the betterment of America, and the wellbeing of our great state of Nebraska."

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO