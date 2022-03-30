ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI can spot heart conditions in unsuspecting patients

By Helen Hwang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep learning algorithms can predict heart attacks, find coronary disorders. Researchers at the acclaimed Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles are leveraging AI tools to predict the likelihood of heart attacks and identify potential fatal cardiac conditions. "The use of artificial intelligence in cardiology has evolved rapidly and dramatically in...

WTAJ

Artificial intelligence tech can help patient backlog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hospitals and private practices are seeing an increase in patients. They said that, however, is not a bad thing. Patients are returning for diagnostic procedures, surgeries, and health screenings that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the early part of the pandemic, our patients volume really decreased dramatically,” […]
ALTOONA, PA
HeySoCal

Researchers develop AI tool that may help predict heart attacks

Cedars-Sinai researchers say they’ve developed an artificial intelligence-enabled tool that could help predict if a person will have a heart attack. First reported in The Lancet Digital Health, Cedars officials said the tool has accurately predicted which patients would experience a heart attack within five years, with the predictions based on the amount and composition of plaque in arteries supplying blood to the heart.
HEALTH
WAFB

The future: AI prevents Dementia?

St. Louis, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Artificial intelligence, or AI, allows machines to work more efficiently and solve problems faster. AI is all the buzz in the healthcare industry right now. It’s already in the operating room with robot-assisted surgeries and behind the scenes safeguarding your private health records. And now, AI may also help to prevent some diseases.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How bone marrow contributes to the development of atherosclerosis

The activation of the bone marrow appears to play a key role in the origin and development of atherosclerosis, the pathological process underlying cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction and stroke. A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by cardiologists Valentín Fuster and Borja Ibáñez suggests that the bone marrow is activated in response to known cardiovascular risk factors. In the study, published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers show that these risk factors lead to an increase in the number of circulating inflammatory cells, which go on to trigger the initiation and subsequent progression of atherosclerotic disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Tom Parker dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to predict antidepressant outcomes in youth

Mayo Clinic researchers have taken the first step in using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict early outcomes with antidepressants in children and adolescents with major depressive disorder, in a study published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. This work resulted from a collaborative effort between the departments of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and Psychiatry and Psychology, at Mayo Clinic, with support from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

