Man arrested after domestic violence incident in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man is in custody following a barricade situation that started on Tuesday night.

The Longmont Police Department said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Northwestern Road around 9 p.m. Police were called to the a home where an alleged domestic incident happened.

When police arrived on scene, two women said they were injured in a violent assault. The suspect was reportedly inside of the home, armed with a gun, and refused to come out.

The incident ended around 7:38 a.m. Wednesday morning when police took the suspect, Jesus Magallan, 58, into custody.

Magallan has been charged with domestic violence, second degree assault, third degree assault, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Longmont Estates Elementary School was forced to close for the day due to the proximity of the incident to the school.

