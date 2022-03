NEW HAVEN, NY – Alfred Mosher, 69, is a former landscaper from New Hartford, New York, and currently resides in New Haven, New York. Despite a history of heart disease, including two previous heart attacks, Mosher lived an active lifestyle. When he began experiencing chest pain, he initially waited a few days before making an appointment with his cardiologist. When his pain grew more severe, despite passing a stress test, Mosher decided he needed immediate medical help and drove himself to the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, New York.

