Today’s Weather: 3/30/22
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with increasing clouds. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy...northfortynews.com
