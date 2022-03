After developing a protein-free egg just a few months ago and seeing it be sold in select markets in New York and Los Angeles, The EVERY Company officially announced the nationwide sale of its product earlier this week and also the development of the first food items with it. In efforts to test how good the product is to be used for the baking of any items, the egg white was used to make macrons earlier this week and found to be a success.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO