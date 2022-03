HOULTON, Maine — If the first few months of operation are any indication, southern Aroostook’s newest ambulance service is already a resounding success. Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services officials welcomed the public Saturday into its new base of operations with an open house. Located in a building that had housed a former furniture business at 45 Access Road in Houlton, the ambulance service has been very busy during its first three months of operation.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO