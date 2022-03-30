How to connect a Roomba to Wi-Fi

Ample storage expansion with five M.2 PCI Express slots. Onboard Video Out for IGP (Rear Panel) DisplayPort, HDMI. Desktop PC motherboards are often built to be general-purpose platforms, meant to appeal to as wide an audience as possible. Other times, OEMs try to enhance a board's feature set for a specific purpose like gaming or networking. When done right, this can make a board a standout. Take MSI's MPG Z690 Carbon Wi-Fi: At $369.99, it's in most respects the epitome of a midrange Intel Z690 motherboard. Its overclocking and networking features are good but not great; the same is true for its power circuitry, audio subsystem, and rear I/O panel. But the MPG shines in a specialized area: storage. With five PCI Express M.2 slots and six SATA-III ports scattered across its surface, this board lets you build a system with reams of high-speed storage. It's also easy to build out and offers a fast, user-friendly BIOS. It's one of the best MSI motherboards we've seen in years and earns an Editors' Choice award.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO