La Crosse backs out of Maple Grove Motel purchase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The city of La Crosse will not buy the Maple Grove Motel as part of its plans to end homelessness.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds confirmed to News 8 Now Wednesday morning that the city provided the seller with a notice of cancellation of the offer to purchase the motel on La Crosse’s South Side.

The La Crosse Common Council approved a plan March 1 to purchase the building for up to $1.5 million to use as temporary shelter for the city’s unsheltered population; however, the city reconsidered the offer after there were significant issues during the inspection.

“While this property could not adequately provide a transitional housing space that is currently needed in our community, the City of La Crosse will continue to seek solutions for our ongoing crisis of homelessness,” said Reynolds in a statement.

A group of area residents also spoke out against the plan, saying the building was too small to house every person without shelter and was too far from other homelessness resources.

“As mayor, I urge community members, service providers, and other organizations to join the City in a mission to achieve a goal of functional zero in homelessness.I look forward to working with our community partners who are willing to help us reach this goal,” Reynolds said. “We hope for viable short-term solutions for this crisis while we continue support of the La Crosse County initiative to develop a permanent, transitional housing facility.”

Renters were moving out of the building Tuesday. News 8 Now spoke with some of the motel’s current renters as they loaded their vehicles with their belongings. Audrey didn’t want to speak on camera but said the owner told her, she had to move out of the motel because the sale with the city was going forward. She also said she was moving to another hotel with help from Coulee Cap.

