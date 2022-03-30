ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

TMZ.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 3

HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'No. It cannot be. Heartbroken!' Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker lead the stars paying tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins after the drummer was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room

A bevy of musicians and stars shared their condolences on Friday following the shocking news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death at age 50. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would be dedicating her next concert to the drummer, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘had 10 different types of drugs in his system including opioids & heroin’ when he died

FOO Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had traces of 10 different drugs in his body when he died on Friday, Colombian officials have confirmed. The country's state prosecution service released a statement following an initial autopsy. “Colombia’s National State Prosecution Service can confirm the following after the initial autopsy on the...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Sudden death of UK composer, 52

The death has ben published of Mira Calix, an adventurous electronic composer who made multiple soundtracks for Shakespeare productions. South Africa born, as Chantal Passamonte, she moved to London in 1991 and went to work for Warp Records, which later issued her work. Mentored by Gavin Bryars, she worked intensively...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system, officials say

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, Colombian officials said.The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.#ATTENTION: Official statement from the Colombian Attorney General’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC

