Tractor trailer driver killed in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a tractor trailer was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:31 a.m. at SC Highway 418 and Huff Creek Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 tractor trailer was traveling west on SC 418 while a 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling east on SC 418. The Dodge was pulling a trailer carrying a storage shed.

The storage shed hit a guard rail and fell off the the trailer into the westbound lane of traffic, according to highway patrol. The tractor trailer hit the storage shed head-on.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the driver, 74-year-old Berly Gibbs Zeigler of Orangeburg, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was not injured.

