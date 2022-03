The entire NFL is descending upon Palm Beach this week for the NFL Annual Meeting, the last significant league event before the NFL Draft next month. Every general manager in the league will be in Florida, so expect some of them to start to build the framework for trades in the draft, whether that’s moving up or down. And the three teams we cover at NJ Advance Media — Giants, Eagles, Jets — are prime candidates to be part of those deals since they have a combined seven first-round picks between them.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO