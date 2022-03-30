ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Soccer-Over 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA

Reuters
Reuters
 7 hours ago

(Reuters) - Fans have bought 804,186 tickets for matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in the first phase of sales, soccer's world governing body and tournament organisers FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA said interest in tickets mainly came from Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for the opening game on Nov. 21 -- which will feature hosts Qatar -- as well as the final on Dec. 18 were the most popular choices.

The majority of the 32 slots available for teams have been secured with a handful of World Cup qualifiers left to be completed.

The final draw for the World Cup where teams will be split into groups will be held on Friday.

FIFA added fans who did not succeed in the first sales phase will have another chance to apply during the next "random selection draw sales period" on their website on April 5.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy's

With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
ESPN

World Cup contenders: France, Germany, Brazil the teams to beat

The countdown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will begin in earnest when the draw for the group stage takes place in Doha on Friday. From that point on, each team can work out how it will navigate its path to the final on Dec. 18. But the tournament promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, with no outstanding favourite to win the trophy.
UEFA
The Independent

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final online and on TV tonight

Portugal and North Macedonia meet to decide which nation will claim a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.Qualification for Qatar 2022 is just one win away for either side after progressing through the semi-finals of the European play-offs.For North Macedonia, an improbable victory over Italy in Palermo continued a fairytale 12 months that also saw Blagoja Milevski’s side make a first major tournament appearance at Euro 2020.Standing in the way of yet more history for the former Yugoslavian state are Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 and will be confident of avoiding a slip-up against a country 59 places below...
SOCCER
The Independent

Portugal take nothing for granted as Cristiano Ronaldo aims for one last World Cup

“Finals are very difficult,” shrugged Fernando Santos, prodded with the still-being-absorbed shock of North Macedonia, rather than Italy, making it to face Portugal in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying play-off final. “They are there to be won, and there’s nothing else to discuss.” If those words fell from other lips they’d be cliché but the long-serving Portugal coach has earned his cautious demeanour, and he is wise to sense the mood of his countrymen – and not just because they flirted with sporting disaster in the second half of Thursday’s victory over Turkey in Porto, which ended up being way more...
SOCCER
The Independent

Inside the Qatar control room watching over the World Cup

A map of the world flashes cyber threat warnings. Into view across the big-screen-covered wall comes live video from World Cup stadiums. Then there's the incident alarm panels for all eight venues in Qatar.This command center for the World Cup is all quiet and calm. By November, however, it will be at the heart of operations for the most high-profile sporting event to be staged in the Middle East.This is a first look inside one of the key locations overseeing security and logistics.As a screen with the map of Qatar shows starkly, the World Cup is being staged in...
FIFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and five stars who will be absent from 2022 World Cup

While the World Cup in Qatar later this year is sure to be a star-studded event, there will be some big names missing from the action.Qualifying matches over the last few days have ended the hopes of a number of notable players, adding to some already confirmed as absentees.Here, the PA news agency looks at five high-profile individuals who will not be part of the tournament that kicks off in November.Mohamed SalahIt was a case of deja vu for Salah on Tuesday as Egypt were beaten on penalties in their play-off by Senegal, with his fellow Liverpool forward Sadio Mane...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Qatar divides soccer, FIFA seeks unity ahead of WCup draw

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A chance to change perceptions of a country. A tournament to foster unity. Qatar is the next stop on the global tour of major sports events to nations led by autocratic governments who are often decried by human rights activists, but whose financial clout can prove irresistible to competition organizers.
FIFA
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy