PHOENIX– The 45th Annual Tempe Festival of the Arts is set March 25-27 in Downtown Tempe to celebrate more than 350 artists from around the country. Spectators can enjoy 16 different art categories from wood, photography, ceramic, glass and jewelry as well as entertainment options such as musicians, jugglers, henna and caricature artists among other options, according to a press release.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO