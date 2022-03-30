Crash Causes Backup on I-25 Southbound In Northglenn Wednesday Morning

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — A crash in southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Northglenn caused a large backup during the morning commute Wednesday.

According to the Northglenn Police Department tweet , no one was hurt in the crash in southbound lanes of I-25 near 104th Avenue, but there was a large delay before it cleared around 8 a.m..

Traffic was moving slow due to a right lane closure between 120th Avenue (exit 223) and 104th Avenue (exit 221).

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.