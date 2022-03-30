ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Last Night in Driving Dangerously

By Prince Of Petworth
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Bryon for sending: “One car [driver] versus building, and...

WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
Washington, DC
WJLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle: DC Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are investigating the homicide of a man with no fixed address. On March 19th, detectives found a man unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue SE. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Driver Opens Fire In Road Rage Incident On I-95 In White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A driver opened fire on another vehicle on a highway in Baltimore County early Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Yukon Denali, police said. The victim reported to police they were driving on I-95 south near mile marker 71.1, south of White Marsh when the driver of the Yukon rolled down his passenger window and fired once at the victim’s SUV. The suspect then sped up and continued driving south on I-95 toward Baltimore. Troopers found evidence of one shot that struck the front of the SUV and entered the dashboard. The bullet did not strike the driver, and no injuries were reported. A lookout for the suspect vehicle has been issued to police in the region.  Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.  Callers may remain anonymous.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Head-On DUI Crash in Fauquier County: Police

A man died and a woman is seriously hurt after their car was hit head-on in Fauquier County, Virginia, on Thursday by a car driven by a man under the influence, police say. Daniel F. Shomette, of Boyce, Virginia, was killed in the crash on Route 17, Virginia State Police said. He was 57.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

