Last Night in Driving Dangerously

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A driver opened fire on another vehicle on a highway in Baltimore County early Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Yukon Denali, police said. The victim reported to police they were driving on I-95 south near mile marker 71.1, south of White Marsh when the driver of the Yukon rolled down his passenger window and fired once at the victim’s SUV. The suspect then sped up and continued driving south on I-95 toward Baltimore. Troopers found evidence of one shot that struck the front of the SUV and entered the dashboard. The bullet did not strike the driver, and no injuries were reported. A lookout for the suspect vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. Callers may remain anonymous.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO