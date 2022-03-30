ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News poll: Voters favor police-funding candidates, dislike most political endorsements

By Billy Gates
 6 hours ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An NBC News poll released Wednesday revealed some answers from primary voters about their ideal Congressional candidates.

The poll asked both Republican and Democratic primary election voters questions dealing with political endorsements and stances on societal issues of Congressional candidates who’d they vote for. According to poll data, 75% of people asked would be more likely to vote for a candidate who “supports funding the police and providing them the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Only 11% of those asked would be less likely to vote for a candidate that supports funding the police, making it the largest net percentage-point difference, 64%, in the poll. When the question was reversed to a different sample of people, 73% of those asked would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supported defunding the police while 17% would be more likely, making a 56% difference.

The poll found voters overall were more likely to vote for candidates who support expanding domestic oil and natural gas production to keep gas prices down (52%), the bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed in 2021 (50%), President Biden’s proposal to lower prescription drugs costs (46%), a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion (31%) and that the US should do more to help Ukraine (31%).

Political endorsements were found to be less popular. The poll showed every time a politician’s endorsement of a candidate was mentioned, it made the voters less likely to vote for them. Mitch McConnell had the largest difference in results as 48% of those asked said they’d be less likely to vote for a candidate with his endorsement, and only 10% would be more likely.

The net difference toward less likely to vote for were endorsements from Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Georgia) , 27%; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), 17%; former President Donald Trump, 14%; President Joe Biden, 12%; and Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), 6%.

It also showed that voters were less likely to vote for a candidate that believes Trump won the 2020 election, 54%-20%.

When broken down by political party, it showed that Republican voters are nearly split on picking a candidate who is endorsed by Taylor-Greene, 17%-16% less likely to vote for. For those who support former President Trump, 23% said they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate with her endorsement with 15% less likely.

Democratic voters leaned softly into favoring the expansion of oil and gas production as a means to keep gas prices down, 41%-38%.

